Open Menu

US Defense Chief In Kyiv Announces $400 Million In Military Aid

Faizan Hashmi Published October 22, 2024 | 01:40 AM

US defense chief in Kyiv announces $400 million in military aid

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2024) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday announced details of a $400 million aid package for Ukraine during a visit to Kyiv, vowing continued support just two weeks before the pivotal US presidential election.

Austin arrived as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky urges his Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of long-range weapons and as he presses for an immediate invitation to join NATO.

"I'm pleased to announce today the commitment of a $400 million presidential drawdown package to provide your forces with additional munitions, armoured vehicles and anti-tank weapons," Austin said during a meeting with Zelensky.

The package was part of support previously announced by the White House for Ukraine.

In a later speech in Kyiv, he advocated for solidarity with Ukraine at a time when Kyiv fears the prospect of reduced US military support should Donald Trump be elected to the White House next month.

But he did not address Zelensky's call to join NATO or a "victory plan" the Ukrainian leader outlined last week that seeks enhanced Western support to defeat Moscow's troops.

"We face a hinge in history," Austin said.

"We can continue to stand firm against Putin's aggression. Or we can let Putin have his way, and we can condemn our children and grandchildren to live in a far bloodier and more dangerous world," he continued.

Austin's visit came a few days after South Korean intelligence said North Korea has sent thousands of soldiers to support Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Austin urged determination against "the spectre of an aggressive Russia, backed by other autocrats from North Korea to Iran."

About 1,500 North Korean soldiers are in Russia acclimatising and will likely head to the front lines, Seoul's spy agency has said, with more troops set to depart soon.

Ukraine is already facing tough battles, especially in the east where Russian troops have been making gains in the past few weeks.

Russia also staged more aerial bombardments on Ukraine on Monday.

The governor of Zaporizhzhia region said at least three person had been killed and a dozen more were wounded in a strike that damaged a kindergarten.

Related Topics

Election NATO World Governor Ukraine Iran Moscow Russia White House Visit Vehicles Trump Vladimir Putin Seoul Austin North Korea From Million

Recent Stories

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, presen ..

CII to organize seminar on Human Milk Bank, present experts recommendations at n ..

4 hours ago
 Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

Dr. Zulfiqar declares dengue fever as curable

5 hours ago
 IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI f ..

IHC orders IG to submit IB report on missing PTI focal person

5 hours ago
 Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special ..

Dist admin to upgrade public schools with special funding

5 hours ago
 Country director ADB calls on minister for Plannin ..

Country director ADB calls on minister for Planning

4 hours ago
 IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY ..

IT exports surges to US$ 876m in 1st quarter of FY 2024-25

5 hours ago
11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

11 outlaws held; drugs, weapons recovered

5 hours ago
 AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mi ..

AJK PM lays foundation stone of Asia's longest Mirpur-Islamgarh bridge

5 hours ago
 ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for fac ..

ICM, SU, SBP host Islamic Finance Sessions for faculty and students

4 hours ago
 Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ ..

Court issues notice on Bushra Bibi's daughters’ meeting request, sought report ..

5 hours ago
 CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islam ..

CDA vows to fast-track sector development in Islamabad

5 hours ago
 Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar ..

Farewell ceremony honors outgoing inspector Akhtar Ali

5 hours ago

More Stories From World