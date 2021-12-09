US Defense Chief, Israeli Counterpart to Discuss Iran Provocations on Thursday - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with his Israeli counterpart, Benny Gantz, on Thursday to discuss Iran's nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Wednesday.

"The Secretary will meet tomorrow with Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz here at the Pentagon. As you can imagine, they plan to discuss the United States' commitment to Israel's security and shared concerns regarding Iran's nuclear provocations and destabilizing actions in the region," Kirby told a press briefing.