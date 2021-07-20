UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Chief, Jordan King Vow To Boost Cooperation On Regional Threats - Pentagon

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 20th July 2021 | 11:29 PM

US Defense Chief, Jordan King Vow to Boost Cooperation on Regional Threats - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and King Abdullah II of Jordan committed to enhance collaboration in countering regional security concerns, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and King Abdullah II of Jordan committed to enhance collaboration in countering regional security concerns, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Both leaders committed to strengthen the strategic partnership and to continue close cooperation to address regional security challenges," Kirby said in a readout of their meeting.

Austin also emphasized the United States' steadfast support for the Jordanian Armed Forces, Kirby added.

On Monday, Abdullah met with President Joe Biden at the White House where the two leaders discussed security cooperation including US support for modernizing Jordan's fleet of F-16 fighter jets.

Related Topics

Pentagon White House Austin United States

Recent Stories

Vaccinated W.House official tests positive for Cov ..

1 minute ago

EU ministers fear populist pushback to bloc's mamm ..

1 minute ago

French Health Minister Deplores 150% Increase in D ..

1 minute ago

Nigerian Yoruba separatist arrested in Benin

6 minutes ago

Thick Smoke Hinders Aerial Firefighting in Russia' ..

6 minutes ago

PEDO completes 54 micro hydropower houses in Chitr ..

43 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.