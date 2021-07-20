US Defense Chief, Jordan King Vow to Boost Cooperation on Regional Threats - Pentagon

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and King Abdullah II of Jordan committed to enhance collaboration in countering regional security concerns, Pentagon spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"Both leaders committed to strengthen the strategic partnership and to continue close cooperation to address regional security challenges," Kirby said in a readout of their meeting.

Austin also emphasized the United States' steadfast support for the Jordanian Armed Forces, Kirby added.

On Monday, Abdullah met with President Joe Biden at the White House where the two leaders discussed security cooperation including US support for modernizing Jordan's fleet of F-16 fighter jets.