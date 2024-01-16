US Defense Chief Lloyd Austin Released From Hospital
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 16, 2024 | 12:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2024) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has been released from Walter Reed hospital, he said Monday, after two weeks of treatment that he initially concealed from other top officials including President Joe Biden, leading to calls for his removal from office.
Austin kept Biden and lawmakers in the dark about being diagnosed with prostate cancer for weeks, and did not inform them for days about his hospitalization on January 1 for complications from his treatment.
While the situation has been a headache for Biden, putting him on the defense and providing an opening for Republican attacks in an election year, the president has resisted pressure to part ways with the secretary.
"I'm grateful for the excellent care I received at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and want to thank the outstanding doctors and nursing staff for their professionalism and superb support," Austin said in a statement.
"As I continue to recuperate and perform my duties from home, I'm eager to fully recover and return as quickly as possible to the Pentagon," he said.
Austin, a 70-year-old career soldier, underwent minor surgery to treat the cancer on December 22, returning home the following day.
But he was readmitted due to complications including nausea and severe pain on January 1.
