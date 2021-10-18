US Defense Chief Mourns Death of Colin Powell, Says Impossible to Replace Him

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said the death of the former Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell represents an enormous loss given that he was an irreplaceable leader and a person respected throughout the world

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday said the death of the former Secretary of State and chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell represents an enormous loss given that he was an irreplaceable leader and a person respected throughout the world.

"I feel as if I have a hole in my heart just learning of this just recently. First African-American chairman of the Joint Chiefs, first African-American Secretary of State, a man who was respected around the globe. Quite frankly, it is not possible to replace Colin Powell. We will miss him," Austin said in his remarks.

Colin Powell died on Monday at the age of 84 from coronavirus-related complications, his family said in a statement on Monday. He was fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Powell became chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in 1989 and served in that position for four years. In 2001, he was tapped by former US President George W. Bush to serve as Secretary of State and left the post in 2005. In 2020, Powell supported current President Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign.