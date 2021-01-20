US Defense Chief Nominee Says Russia Should Be Held Accountable for Recent Cyber Attack

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin said during a Senate confirmation hearing that Russia should be held responsible if found to be the culprit behind the recent cyber attack against the IT company SolarWinds.

"I really look forward to understanding with clarity what really happened. The FBI, the NSA have given Russia credit for this.

They have attributed this activity to Russia and if that's the case I think Russia should be held accountable, that's my personal belief," Austin said on Tuesday.

In December, media reported that numerous US Federal government entities and companies had been targeted in a massive cyberattack after they corrupted the SolarWinds software and blamed the hack on a foreign actor. Some pundits stantly blamed Russia, but Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov refuted claims that Russia was behind the cyberattack.