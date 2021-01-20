US Defense Chief Nominee Says Supports Provision of Lethal Assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin said in a written testimony that he supports the provision in legislation to provide lethal assistance to Ukraine.

"I support the provision of lethal assistance to ensure Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend itself," Austin said in the testimony on Tuesday.

"Ukraine also has critical non-lethal requirements, such as secure communications equipment, that is funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). There is currently a good balance of lethal and non-lethal assistance to meet Ukraine's capability needs."