UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Chief Nominee Says Supports Provision Of Lethal Assistance To Ukraine

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 03:40 AM

US Defense Chief Nominee Says Supports Provision of Lethal Assistance to Ukraine

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary nominee Gen. Lloyd Austin said in a written testimony that he supports the provision in legislation to provide lethal assistance to Ukraine.

"I support the provision of lethal assistance to ensure Ukraine has the equipment it needs to defend itself," Austin said in the testimony on Tuesday.

"Ukraine also has critical non-lethal requirements, such as secure communications equipment, that is funded through the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI). There is currently a good balance of lethal and non-lethal assistance to meet Ukraine's capability needs."

Related Topics

Ukraine Austin

Recent Stories

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

4 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

4 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

4 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

4 hours ago

NHMP issues instructions for road users

3 hours ago

Global equities mixed ahead of Biden's inauguratio ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.