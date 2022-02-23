US Defense Chief Orders 800 Troops, 20 Helicopters to Baltic Region - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 800 troops and 20 AH-64 helicopters already in Europe to the Baltic region amid increasing tensions surrounding the situation between Russia and Ukraine, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The force movement authorization came as a response to Russia's decision to retain troops in Belarus, President Joe Biden said during remarks at the White House. The US will also continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine, Biden added.

The US is also sending eight F-35s from Germany to NATO's eastern flank and 12 Apache helicopters from Greece to Poland, according to media reports.