US Defense Chief Orders 800 Troops, 20 Helicopters to Baltic Region - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 800 troops and 20 AH-64 helicopters to the Baltic region amid increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said.

The force movement authorization came as a response to Russia's decision to retain troops in Belarus, President Joe Biden said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday. The United States will also continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine, Biden added.

The senior official said the United States is also sending eight F-35 jets from Germany to NATO's eastern flank and 12 Apache helicopters from Greece to Poland.

The moves are temporary in nature and meant to reassure NATO allies and deter any potential aggression, the official added.