UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief Orders 800 Troops, 20 Helicopters To Baltic Region - Senior Official

Muhammad Irfan Published February 23, 2022 | 02:20 AM

US Defense Chief Orders 800 Troops, 20 Helicopters to Baltic Region - Senior Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered 800 troops and 20 AH-64 helicopters to the Baltic region amid increasing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, a senior Defense Department official said.

The force movement authorization came as a response to Russia's decision to retain troops in Belarus, President Joe Biden said during remarks at the White House on Tuesday. The United States will also continue to provide defensive assistance to Ukraine, Biden added.

The senior official said the United States is also sending eight F-35 jets from Germany to NATO's eastern flank and 12 Apache helicopters from Greece to Poland.

The moves are temporary in nature and meant to reassure NATO allies and deter any potential aggression, the official added.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Russia White House Germany Austin Belarus Poland United States Greece From

Recent Stories

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canc ..

Guterres to Make Statement at 22:30 GMT After Canceling Trip to DRC Over Ukraine

2 hours ago
 Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, ..

Russian Establishes Diplomatic Relations With DPR, LPR - Foreign Ministry

2 hours ago
 US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, ..

US Opposes Canada's Proposed Digital Services Tax, Files Grievance With Ottawa - ..

2 hours ago
 Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; me ..

Amendments introduce in PECA to curb fake news; member PBC

2 hours ago
 IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidar ..

IBA extends full support to Feb 24 Kashmir solidarity rally

2 hours ago
 Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas ..

Seoul to Remain Committed to Building Russian Gas Pipeline Via N. Korea - Prime ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>