US Defense Chief Orders Implementation of $3.6Bln in Border Wall Construction Projects

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) The Pentagon has authorized the use of more than $3 billion to implement nearly a dozen projects on the US-Mexico border in the name of national security, Defense Secretary Mark Esper said in a letter to the Senate Armed Services Committee.

"I have determined that 11 military construction projects are necessary along the international border with Mexico, with an estimated cost of $3.6 billion... to support the use of armed forces in connection with the national emergency," Esper said in a letter that was publicly released on Tuesday.

"I have authorized and directed the Acting Secretary of the Army to undertake these 11 projects."

The barriers, he added, are meant to deter illegal entry, channel migrants to ports of entry and will help Defense Department personnel more efficiently support homeland security efforts.

US President Donald Trump has been slammed by lawmakers in recent days over the diversion of emergency funding for building a border wall amid hurricane season.