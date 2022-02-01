UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief, Qatar's Emir Discuss Continuing Cooperation On Afghanistan - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2022 | 05:10 AM

US Defense Chief, Qatar's Emir Discuss Continuing Cooperation on Afghanistan - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a telephone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their partnership and addressed issues concerning Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the Pentagon to affirm the strength of the US-Qatar defense partnership and its key role in the US strategic bilateral relationship," Kirby said on Monday.

"The leaders discussed shared regional security interests, including continued cooperation on Afghanistan."

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden notified the US Congress of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

Austin and the emir also discussed issues related to Iran, Kirby said. Austin thanked the Amir for hosting US forces at Al Udeid Air Base and reaffirmed the United States' commitment on security cooperation with Qatar.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Iran Pentagon Qatar Austin United States Congress

Recent Stories

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter O ..

Zelenskyy Has No Plans to Visit China For Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony - Spo ..

5 hours ago
 PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police refor ..

PTI govt making efforts for judicial, police reforms: Ali Muhammad Khan

5 hours ago
 Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to impr ..

Shafqat Mehmood terms few years not enough to improve system

5 hours ago
 UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: s ..

UK youth return to insecure jobs after pandemic: study

5 hours ago
 Germany arrests two suspects in double police kill ..

Germany arrests two suspects in double police killing

5 hours ago
 IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jheh ..

IGP takes notice of killing of two persons in Jhehlum

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>