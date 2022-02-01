WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during a telephone call with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, discussed their partnership and addressed issues concerning Afghanistan, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III met today with Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of Qatar, at the Pentagon to affirm the strength of the US-Qatar defense partnership and its key role in the US strategic bilateral relationship," Kirby said on Monday.

"The leaders discussed shared regional security interests, including continued cooperation on Afghanistan."

Earlier in the day, President Joe Biden notified the US Congress of his intention to designate Qatar as a major non-NATO ally.

Austin and the emir also discussed issues related to Iran, Kirby said. Austin thanked the Amir for hosting US forces at Al Udeid Air Base and reaffirmed the United States' commitment on security cooperation with Qatar.