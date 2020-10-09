UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Chief, Romanian Counterpart Sign 10-Year Defense Cooperation Accord - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 09th October 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Defense Chief, Romanian Counterpart Sign 10-Year Defense Cooperation Accord - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a meeting at the Pentagon pledged to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation for the next ten years, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper met with Romanian Minister of National Defense Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca at the Pentagon today," Hoffman said in the release on Thursday.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the Secretary joined Minister Ciuca in signing a 10-year 'Roadmap for Defense Cooperation,' which builds upon the strong spirit of defense cooperation between our two countries."

Esper highlighted Romania's key role as an ally on NATO's eastern flank and the Black Sea, Hoffman said.

Esper and Ciuca specifically discussed security and cooperation in the Black Sea, China's malign influence in the region, and defense modernization, Hoffman said.

Related Topics

NATO China Pentagon Romania

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler welcomes UoS new faculty members

4 hours ago

WTO to Appoint First Female Chief as Shortlist Nar ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Kuwait’s Crown Princ ..

5 hours ago

38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being cons ..

4 hours ago

US Public Needs More Details on Trump's Health - H ..

4 hours ago

PTI govt fully capable to remove inflation, povert ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.