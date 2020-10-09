US Defense Chief, Romanian Counterpart Sign 10-Year Defense Cooperation Accord - Pentagon

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and Romanian Defense Minister Nicolae Ciuca during a meeting at the Pentagon pledged to strengthen bilateral defense cooperation for the next ten years, Defense Department spokesperson Jonathan Hoffman said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Dr. Mark T. Esper met with Romanian Minister of National Defense Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca at the Pentagon today," Hoffman said in the release on Thursday.

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the Secretary joined Minister Ciuca in signing a 10-year 'Roadmap for Defense Cooperation,' which builds upon the strong spirit of defense cooperation between our two countries."

Esper highlighted Romania's key role as an ally on NATO's eastern flank and the Black Sea, Hoffman said.

Esper and Ciuca specifically discussed security and cooperation in the Black Sea, China's malign influence in the region, and defense modernization, Hoffman said.