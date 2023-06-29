Open Menu

US Defense Chief Says Committed To Releasing Discrimination Report On RAF Applicants

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2023) UK Secretary of State for Defense Ben Wallace said on Thursday that he is committed to publishing a report on discrimination against pilot applicants to the United Kingdom's Royal Air Force (RAF).

Whites who applied to the RAF were characterized as "useless white men pilots," UK media reported earlier this month, citing leaked emails. Hundreds of applicants were disadvantaged under a recruitment policy that sought to boost female and ethnic minority ratios in the RAF, the reports said.

"I have committed that I will be publishing, almost in full, the whole report," Wallace said during a press conference.

"Then we can discuss about what happens next."

The UK military has apologized and recognized that applicants faced discrimination, Wallace said, adding that 31 individuals will receive compensation.

The RAF did not lower its standards for pilots, but rather, discriminated against those applying "above the standards," Wallace added.

Wallace also condemned the treatment of an officer who raised concerns about the policy and reportedly faced pressure for coming forward.

