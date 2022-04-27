US Defense Chief Says Does Not Believe Ukraine Conflict Will End in Nuclear War

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th April, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin during an interview with Fox news said that he does not believe the conflict in Ukraine will end in nuclear war, citing the efforts of countries in the region to stave off such a scenario.

"I do not. Every one that's in this neighborhood, that's a part of the international community, is going to do everything that's necessary to make sure that doesn't happen," Austin said on Tuesday when asked whether he believes the conflict could escalate to nuclear war.