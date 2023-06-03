US Defense Chief Says Hopes China Will Soon Be Willing to Participate in Bilateral Talks

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said during his remarks at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that he hopes China will soon be willing to participate in bilateral talks to improve the mechanism for crisis management between the two countries.

"I am deeply concerned that the PRC (People's Republic of China) has been unwilling to engage more seriously on better mechanisms for crisis management between our two militaries. But I hope that will change, and soon," Austin said on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Austin and Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu briefly greeted each other at the Shangri-La forum dinner reception, but did not exchange any meaningful dialogue.

Austin said in May that he expected to engage with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shangri-La Dialogue forum, but China declined.