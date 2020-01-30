UrduPoint.com
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 30th January 2020 | 10:43 PM

US Defense Chief Says NATO Expanded Role in Mideast to Be Discussed at Ministerial Meeting

US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a press briefing on Thursday said he will discuss NATO's expanded role in the Middle East when he attends a defense ministerial in Brussels next month

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper during a press briefing on Thursday said he will discuss NATO's expanded role in the middle East when he attends a defense ministerial in Brussels next month.

"Next month I will attend the NATO defense ministerial in Brussels to further engage with my European counterparts on the future of our readiness and collective security. I look forward to discussing NATO's expanded role in the Middle East," he said.

Esper said he will also discuss the importance of alliance unity and adapting to an era of great power competition.

The NATO defense ministerial will take place February 12 and 13 in Brussels.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said the alliance had great potential to make significant contribution to ensure stability in the Middle East in addition to fighting terrorism. US President Donald Trump has stressed NATO should boost its presence in the Middle East.

