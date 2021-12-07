US Defense Chief Says Not Helpful for US to Draw Red Lines on Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday that it is not helpful for Washington to draw red lines on Ukraine.

"I'd lead that up to Ukrainian leadership but I don't think it is helpful for us to draw lines at this point," Austin said in an interview to Defense One when asked whether the US will draw any red lines on Ukraine.