US Defense Chief Says Pentagon Being Fully Cooperative With Biden Transition Team

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 05:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller in a statement pushed back against President-elect Joe Biden's criticism that the Department of Defense is not being fully cooperative with the transition process.

"The Department of Defense has conducted 164 interviews with over 400 officials, and provided over 5,000 pages of documents - far more than initially requested by Biden's transition team," Miller said in the statement on Monday.

Miller said defense officials have three interviews scheduled with Biden's transition team this week, two related to the novel coronavirus and one on cybersecurity. Miller added that other interviews are being scheduled for early January.

Earlier on Monday, Biden accused the Trump administration of withholding key national security information, adding that his transition team has faced the most obstruction of the transition process from the Defense Department.

Biden specifically mentioned the Office of Management and Budget as another example of a governmental department where his team was facing roadblocks.

Although the Trump administration has authorized the transition to Biden's administration, the incumbent President Donald Trump refuses to concede and disputes the validity of the election result, accusing the Democrats of engaging in massive fraud and acts of impropriety.

