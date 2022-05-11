US Defense Chief Says Russia Does Not Want to Take on NATO Alliance

Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculus does not include attacking NATO but any attack on a member of the military alliance would be a "game changer," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in prepared testimony to the US House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2022) Russian President Vladimir Putin's calculus does not include attacking NATO but any attack on a member of the military alliance would be a "game changer," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in prepared testimony to the US House Appropriations Committee on Wednesday.

"If Russia decides to attack any nation, that's a NATO member, then that's a game changer. Then, you know, with respect to the Article 5 commitments, certainly, NATO would most likely respond as a coalition in some shape, form or fashion," Austin said. "But as you look at Putin's calculus, my view ... is that Russia doesn't want to take on the NATO alliance."