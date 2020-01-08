UrduPoint.com
US Defense Chief Says Soleimani Planned Attack To Be Carried Out Within Days

Sumaira FH 46 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani's plot to attack American facilities hosting US diplomats and troops was just days away from happening, US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

"I think it's more fair to say days for sure," Esper said when asked if Soleimani's planned attacks were days or weeks away.

Esper said the United States has increased its force protection posture across the middle East region amid tensions with Iran. He added that the United States is not seeking war with Iran but is prepared to respond appropriately to any potential attack from Iran or its proxy forces.

Earlier on Tuesday, US National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said the United States had strong evidence showing Soleimani's plot to attack US facilities with Americans was imminent.

Tensions in the Middle East escalated on Friday after a US drone strike killed Soleimani in Bagdad. Just a week before, the United States accused the Iranian-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group of launching an attack on a US military base near the Iraqi city of Kirkuk, which killed a US contractor on December 27.

In retaliation, the US launched a strike against Kataib Hezbollah's forces on Sunday killing about two dozen of its fighters, which, in turn, triggered Shiite protesters' attempts to storm the gates of the US embassy in Baghdad.

