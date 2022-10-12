US Defense Chief Says Some Countries Will Supply Ammo for NASAMS Going to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that some NATO allies and partners volunteered to provide Ukraine with ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) it will receive soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that some NATO allies and partners volunteered to provide Ukraine with ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) it will receive soon.

"We saw some additional countries volunteer to provide munitions for the those NASAMS systems today," Austin said after the sixth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first two NASAMS systems are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the very near future.