UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief Says Some Countries Will Supply Ammo For NASAMS Going To Ukraine

Sumaira FH Published October 12, 2022 | 09:58 PM

US Defense Chief Says Some Countries Will Supply Ammo for NASAMS Going to Ukraine

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that some NATO allies and partners volunteered to provide Ukraine with ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) it will receive soon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th October, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Wednesday that some NATO allies and partners volunteered to provide Ukraine with ammunition for the National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems (NASAMS) it will receive soon.

"We saw some additional countries volunteer to provide munitions for the those NASAMS systems today," Austin said after the sixth Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting in Brussels.

The White House said on Tuesday that the first two NASAMS systems are expected to arrive in Ukraine in the very near future.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine White House Brussels Austin

Recent Stories

UN Hopes Erdogan-Putin Meeting to Contribute to Ex ..

UN Hopes Erdogan-Putin Meeting to Contribute to Extending Grain Agreement - Spok ..

2 minutes ago
 Ahsan Iqbal seeks support from Korean envoy in est ..

Ahsan Iqbal seeks support from Korean envoy in establishment of Gandhara Univers ..

2 minutes ago
 Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimi ..

Day of shame for perpetrators of political victimization: Marriyum

2 minutes ago
 Center extends support to KP govt in curbing terro ..

Center extends support to KP govt in curbing terrorism

2 minutes ago
 Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of Paki ..

Bulgarian businesses should take advantage of Pakistan's market: Ambassador Mari ..

5 minutes ago
 Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to dev ..

Ericsson Pakistan launches Graduate Program to develop technology leaders

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.