US Defense Chief Talks Cooperation With German Counterpart On Russia - Pentagon

Sat 18th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

US Defense Chief Talks Cooperation With German Counterpart on Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his German counterpart Christine Lambrecht discussed cooperation between their two countries to address challenges including Russia's activity in eastern Europe, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Friday.

"This morning he (Austin) spoke by phone with German Federal Minister of Defense Christine Lambrecht this morning to congratulate her on her new appointment to the role," Kirby said during a press briefing. "They discussed their commitment to work together on a full range of challenges including addressing Russia's destabilizing actions in eastern Europe, NATO alliance unity, maintaining positive trajectory on defense investments and of course increasing cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region."

