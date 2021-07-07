UrduPoint.com
US Defense Chief To Discuss With Turkish Counterpart Cooperation In Afghanistan - Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2021) Afghanistan will be on top of the agenda during upcoming telephone talks between US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Turkish counterpart Hulusi Akar, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Tuesday.

"He [Austin] looks forward to speaking to his Turkish counterpart tomorrow. I will not get ahead of the agenda for discussion. But clearly, I think it is safe to assume that Afghanistan will be top on the list," Kirby said during a press briefing.

On Monday, the Afghan president's national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik the Afghan government is working to ensure that Turkey takes over on the Kabul airport security after NATO troops withdraw by early September. Turkey has not yet made a final decision as talks regarding the issue are still ongoing.

In late June, Akar confirmed that the Turkish military was negotiating with the US delegation measures to ensure the security of Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul.

