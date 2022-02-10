UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief To Hold Trilateral Security Talks With Japan, South Korea - Pentagon

US Defense Chief to Hold Trilateral Security Talks With Japan, South Korea - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin discussed security cooperation and threats posed by North Korea's weapons programs during a call with his Japanese and South Korean counterparts, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a readout.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd. J. Austin III spoke with Republic of Korea (ROK) Minister of National Defense Suh Wook and Japanese Defense Minister Kishi Nobuo today to reaffirm the importance of trilateral security cooperation in addressing global security challenges and threats posed by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) weapons of mass destruction and missile programs," Kirby said on Wednesday.

The three leaders during their discussion committed to conduct an in-person Trilateral Defense Ministerial at a future date to work towards the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and address recent North Korean missile launches, Kirby also said. The US commitment to the defense of Japan and South Korea is "ironclad," Kirby added.

