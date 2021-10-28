US Defense Chief to Meet Slovakian Counterpart on Thursday at Pentagon - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with his Slovakian counterpart on Thursday in Washington, the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin III will welcome the Slovakian Minister of Defense Jaroslav Nad' to the Pentagon in an enhanced honor cordon ceremony at 10:00 a.m.

EDT, on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021," the release said on Wednesday.

The release did not provide details about the discussions between the two military chiefs.

Austin recently returned from a trip to Ukraine, Georgia, Romania as well as Belgium, where he attended the NATO defense ministerial, where he discussed a range of mutual concerns with his counterparts including matters related to Russia.