US Defense Chief to Meet Zelenskyy to Discuss Black Sea Cooperation, Defense - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Eastern European country's defense reforms and cooperation with Black Sea partners, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to discuss the Eastern European country's defense reforms and cooperation with Black Sea partners, the Pentagon said in a press release on Friday.

Austin departs on a trip this weekend to visit Georgia, Ukraine, and Romania and take part in the NATO Defense Ministerial in Belgium.

"In Ukraine, the Secretary will meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Minister of Defense Andrii Taran to reaffirm our unwavering support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity. The visit will also serve as an opportunity to discuss Ukraine's progress with the implementation of defense and defense industry reforms needed to advance its Euro-Atlantic aspirations as well as regional cooperation among Black Sea allies and partners," the Pentagon said.

