US Defense Chief to Review Domestic Extremism Within Ranks - Press Secretary

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley will review the issue of domestic extremism in the military, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters.

"He [Austin] and Chairman Milley have spoken about this particular issue and they both expressed their commitment to trying to get after it to find the best way forward to understand the scope of the problem inside the ranks," Kirby said during a press briefing on Thursday.

Kirby added that both leaders also talked about how to deal with the behavior and conduct driven by extremist beliefs in the ranks.

Last year, the US authorities found that 68 service members had ties to domestic extremism, Kirby said.

Investigations into the incident at the US Capitol on January 6 revealed several former service members took part in it.