US Defense Chief to Visit Israel Next Week for Talks on Iran, Syria, Lebanon - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected to have high-level meetings with counterparts in Israel next week to discuss matters concerning Iran, Syria, and Lebanon, Axios reported on Tuesday, citing Israeli officials.

During his visit, Austin is expected to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz, the report said.

The report added that Israeli officials plan to raise concerns over the Trump-era US-Israeli security understandings that are crucial for maintaining Israel's military advantage in the region.

The Pentagon declined to comment on Austin's expected visit, the report said.

Earlier on Tuesday, media reported that an Iranian vessel belonging to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Forces (IRGC) was attacked off the coast of Eritrea in the Red Sea.

Last week, Iran attacked a cargo ship that belongs to Israeli company XT Management. In late February, an explosion occurred on the Israeli ship in the Gulf of Oman. No one was harmed but Israel's Netanyahu accused Iran of carrying out the attack, however, Tehran denied the allegations.