US Defense Chief to Visit Southern Command for War on Drugs Briefing - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller is flying to Florida to receive a briefing on the current state of the war on transnational drug trafficking organizations at Southern Command (SOUTHCOM) headquarters, the Department of Defense announced in a press release.

"Acting Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller will travel to Naval Air Station Key West [on] December 16," the release said on Tuesday. "He will ... receive a briefing on the Joint Interagency Task Force South (JIATF South) and its work with 26 partner nations to degrade transnational criminal organizations, while reducing illicit trafficking to the United States.

The Defense Department said in the release that Miller will meet with SOUTHCOM commander Adm. Craig Faller.

"JIATF South conducts detection and monitoring operations throughout its Joint Operating Area to facilitate the interdiction of illicit trafficking in support of national and partner nation security," the release said.

SOUTHCOM is one of the six unified commands with responsibility for US military operations in the Caribbean, Central America and South America, as well as security cooperation with defense forces in the region.