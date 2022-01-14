UrduPoint.com

US Defense Chief, Ukraine Counterpart Discuss Bolstering Ukrainian Forces - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and his Ukrainian counterpart during a recent telephone call discussed Russia's military activity and the United States' efforts to build up Ukraine's forces, the Department of Defense said on Thursday.

"Austin III spoke with his Ukrainian counterpart, Minister of Defence Oleksii Reznikov, to discuss Russia's ongoing and unprovoked military build-up in and around Ukraine," the Defense Department said in a press release.

"Secretary Austin reaffirmed unwavering US support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity, including ongoing efforts to build the capacity of Ukraine's forces through the provision of defensive assistance."

Russia has repeatedly denied Western accusations of preparing for an invasion of Ukraine, saying it reserves the right to move troops within its sovereign territory as it considers NATO's military activities a threat to the national security of Russia.

