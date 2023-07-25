US Defense Chief Underscores Need for Consensus in Israel Amid Reform Protests - Pentagon

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to express the United States' belief in the need for political consensus in Israel amid protests against judicial reforms in the country, the US Defense Department said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin held a call with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant to express the United States' belief in the need for political consensus in Israel amid protests against judicial reforms in the country, the US Defense Department said on Tuesday.

"During their conversation, Secretary Austin underscored the United States' belief that broad consensus through political dialogue, especially in the coming weeks and months, are critical elements of a resilient democracy," the Defense Department said in a statement.

The call occurred amid protests in Israel against judicial reforms that limit the power of the country's Supreme Court to review the government's decisions. On Monday, the Israeli parliament approved a draft law on the concept of "reasonableness" within the framework of the judiciary.

The judicial reforms aim to limit the power of the Supreme Court to overturn government actions by being able to declare them unreasonable.

Austin underscored that the United States' commitment to Israel's security is unwavering, the statement said.

The two leaders also discussed Iran's alleged threats to regional security and agreed to cooperate to counter them, the statement said.

Moreover, Austin expressed concern about the urgent need for Israeli and Palestinian officials to take meaningful steps to ensure stability in the West Bank, the statement added.

Austin urged Gallant to address extremist settler violence against Palestinian civilians and continue to work to improve economic opportunity for Palestinians in the West Bank, according to the statement.