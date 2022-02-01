US Defense Chief 'Very Concerned' N. Korea Advancing Ballistic Missile Program - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2022) US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin is very concerned about North Korea's recent progress in its ballistic missile program, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said on Monday.

"No matter how well or how poorly these launches go, he (Kim Jong Un) learns from them and he's able to continue to advance his program, so.

.. yes, the Secretary is very concerned about their advancing ballistic missile program," Kirby said during a press briefing.

Kirby said the US Department of Defense hopes the North Korean leader stops the ballistic missile launches.