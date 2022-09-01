US Defense Chief Will Visit Czech Republic on September 9 for Security Talks - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin will travel to Prague on September 9 for security talks, Pentagon Press Secretary Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder said on Wednesday.

"Secretary Austin will also visit the Czech Republic on September 9 to meet with his counterpart and discuss security related topic shared by our two nations," Ryder said during a press briefing.

Media reported on Tuesday that Austin will visit the Czech Republic to begin negotiations on the possible sale of F-35 fighter jets to the country.