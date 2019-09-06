UrduPoint.com
US Defense Contractor Jailed For 3 Years For Military Equipment Fraud - Justice Department

Fri 06th September 2019 | 01:50 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) A US defense contractor who operates two companies has been jailed for three years after pleading guilty to violating arms export laws, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"The owner of two defense contracting firms was sentenced to 36 months in prison for providing non-conforming parts for military equipment, illegally sharing sensitive technical information and evading income taxes," the Justice Department said in a press release.

Roger Sobrado of Marlton, New Jersey, had previously pleaded guilty in court to two charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, conspiracy to violate the Arms Export Control Act, and income tax evasion in the Camden Federal court, the release said.

Sobrado, who owned Tico Manufacturing and Military and Commercial Spares, admitted he obtained contracts with the Defense Department by falsely claiming that the military parts it contracted to provide would be exactly as described, the release said.

The parts were critical application items for military equipment, including fighter jets and helicopters. Sobrado failed to report additional income of $1,182,405, which caused a loss to the United States of $509,962, the release added.

