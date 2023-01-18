UrduPoint.com

US Defense Contractor Pleads Guilty To $17Mln Bid Rig Scheme - Justice Dept.

January 18, 2023

US Defense Contractor Pleads Guilty to $17Mln Bid Rig Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2023) Texas-based defense contractor Aaron Stephens admitted to rigging $17.2 million in bids related to work on US military equipment, including Humvees, the Justice Department said in a press release on Tuesday.

"Texas military contractor (Aaron Stephens) pleaded guilty.. to rigging bids on public military contracts in the state of Texas," the release said. "The projects included heavy military equipment work such as refurbishing armor kits for military trucks and turrets for Humvees."

The Justice Department, citing court documents, said Stephens was involved in a scheme from from May 2013 to January 2018 that attempted to "give the false impression of competition" and to secure government payments in excess of $17.

2 million.

The plea agreement detailed six contracting bids that Stephens and co-conspirators rigged, including work for the Red River Army Depot in Texarkana, Texas.

Stephens, who pleaded guilty to a violation of Section 1 of the Sherman Act, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $1 million fine, the release added.

