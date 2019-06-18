UrduPoint.com
US Defense Contractors Raytheon, Northrop Grumman Form Team To Create Hypersonic Missiles

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th June, 2019) A partnership with Northrop Grumman to create a new class of air-breathing hypersonic missiles was announced by fellow defense contractor Raytheon in a press release on Tuesday.

"The teaming agreement uses the combined capabilities of both companies to accelerate development and demonstrate readiness to produce the next generation of tactical missile systems," the release stated.

The partnership plans to use Northrop Grumman's "scramjet" engines, which use high vehicle speed to forcibly compress incoming air before combustion to enable sustained flight at hypersonic speeds, the release said.

Raytheon will develop the missile, the release added.

Northrop Grumman and Raytheon are working under a $200 million Hypersonic Air-Breathing Weapon Concept (HAWC), program contract to deliver an affordable, effective and producible cruise missile for the Defense Advanced Research Products Agency and the US Air Force, according to the release.

The United States revived a long-dormant plan to develop hypersonic missiles following successful demonstrations of the technology by Russia and China.

