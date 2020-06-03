UrduPoint.com
US Defense Department COVID-19 Cases Break 10,000 Mark, But No New Deaths

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd June, 2020) The number of COVID-19 cases recorded by the US Department of Defense among military personnel, civilian employees, contractors and family dependents has surpassed the 10,000 mark but no deaths have been recorded in the past day, the Pentagon said on Wednesday.

Of the10,203 cases of COVID-19 5,704 have so far recovered, the Defense Department said in an official fact sheet.

The US Navy continues to report the most cases with 2,509 followed by the Army with 1,733, the National Guard with 1,359, the Marines Corps with 579 and the Air Force with 549, the fact sheet said.

About 50,800 Defense Department personnel are working with civilian authorities across the United States to combat the virus, of whom around 39,000 are members of the National Guard, the Pentagon said.

