US Defense Department Death Toll From COVID-19 Increases to 30 - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2020) The number of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases among US service members, their families and civilian workers has reached 8,859, while the cumulative number of deaths rose to 30, the Defense Department revealed in a press release on Thursday.

The Defense Department said 361 infected individuals among its ranks have been hospitalized and 4,611 have recovered from the disease.

The number of novel coronavirus cases solely among US service members has reached 5,888, the release added.

There are more than 1.5 million novel coronavirus cases in the United States with 93,558 COVID-19-related deaths, according to data compiled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.