US Defense Department Deploys Nearly 8,000 Troops as Hurricane Dorian Grows in Size

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2019) Nearly 8,000 US troops have been deployed or are ready to assist the US Federal Emergency Management Agency as Hurricane Dorian reaches the east coast of the country, the Pentagon said.

"More than 5,000 National Guard troops and 2,700 active duty personnel are either deployed or are positioned to respond within 24 hours in support of the Federal Emergency Management Agency and other partners," the agency said in a statement.

The hurricane, earlier downgraded to a category 2 from a category 5, is about 140 miles from Cape Canaveral on central Florida's east coast and is moving northwest, according to the US National Hurricane Center.

Despite weakening, the hurricane is still expected to have a devastating impact on the US east coast due to it being able to move more water.

Hurricane Dorian reached a life-threatening Category 5 storm on Sunday, pummeling the Bahamas as it damaged or destroyed at least 13,000 houses on the Caribbean archipelago. At least five people were killed.