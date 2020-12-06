UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Department Fully Cooperating With Biden's Transition Team - Miller

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 05:40 AM

US Defense Department Fully Cooperating With Biden's Transition Team - Miller

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has reiterated that the Pentagon is fully cooperating with Joe Biden's transition team, with more defense meetings planned for next week.

"The DoD and its transition leadership are fully cooperating with the Biden transition team, placing national security and the protection of the American people at the forefront of any and all discussions," Miller said in a statement, quoted by the Defense Times on Saturday.

The Defense Department said in a statement that media reports alleging that the Pentagon was reluctant to cooperate with Biden's transition team were false and "patently insulting."

"Stories run in the last day fail to reflect the dozens of interviews and meetings that have taken place and the many dozens more that are planned in the coming weeks," the Defense Department said, as quoted by the Defense Times.

Pentagon intelligence officials are scheduled to meet with members of Biden's transition team on Monday and Tuesday, according to US media reports.

On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said that the Department of Defense was moving ahead in cooperating with Joe Biden's Transition Task Force.

The Defense Department Agency Transition Director and key members of the Defense Department Transition Task Force held the first meeting, virtually, with the Agency Review Team leadership, on November 25, according to Gough.

US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election.

Related Topics

Election Pentagon Trump November Media All

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, S. Korean FM review consolidat ..

5 hours ago

Etisalat key regional, international player in 5G: ..

5 hours ago

UN chief welcomes Kuwait's efforts in building bri ..

5 hours ago

Irish Prime Minister Welcomes Resumption of Post-B ..

6 hours ago

English Championship game overshadowed by booing a ..

6 hours ago

MotoGP ace Marquez to stay in hospital after third ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.