MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Acting US Secretary of Defense Christopher Miller has reiterated that the Pentagon is fully cooperating with Joe Biden's transition team, with more defense meetings planned for next week.

"The DoD and its transition leadership are fully cooperating with the Biden transition team, placing national security and the protection of the American people at the forefront of any and all discussions," Miller said in a statement, quoted by the Defense Times on Saturday.

The Defense Department said in a statement that media reports alleging that the Pentagon was reluctant to cooperate with Biden's transition team were false and "patently insulting."

"Stories run in the last day fail to reflect the dozens of interviews and meetings that have taken place and the many dozens more that are planned in the coming weeks," the Defense Department said, as quoted by the Defense Times.

Pentagon intelligence officials are scheduled to meet with members of Biden's transition team on Monday and Tuesday, according to US media reports.

On Wednesday, Pentagon spokesperson Sue Gough said that the Department of Defense was moving ahead in cooperating with Joe Biden's Transition Task Force.

The Defense Department Agency Transition Director and key members of the Defense Department Transition Task Force held the first meeting, virtually, with the Agency Review Team leadership, on November 25, according to Gough.

US President Donald Trump authorized the General Services Administration to initiate a formal transition to the Biden team in November, while continuing to dispute the outcome of the presidential election.