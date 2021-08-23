US Defense Department Preparing to House Afghan Refugees for 'Extended Period' - Lawmaker

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The US Department of Defense is preparing to house Afghan refugees in the United States for an extended period as they await their visas to be processed, Democratic Representative Veronica Escobar said on Monday.

"Currently, the DoD [Department of Defense] is preparing to house refugees for an extended period, which will be determined by how quickly the refugees can obtain their visas," Escobar said via Twitter. "The DoD is closely coordinating with CBP [Customs and Border Protection] to facilitate the visa approval process."

Escobar represents the city of El Paso, which is headquarters to Fort Bliss, one of three military bases housing Afghan refugees.

As of Monday morning, 650 Afghan refugees have arrived at the base, Escobar said.

Afghan refugees undergo rigorous medical examinations by Department of staff, Escobar said. There are plans for on-site COVID-19 vaccinations as well, she added.

The US Defense Department is using three military bases to house more than 22,000 Afghan refugees. Fort Lee in Virginia received some 2,000 refugees earlier this month. Fort Bliss is expected to house up to 10,000 refugees and Fort McCoy in Wisconsin will house about 12,000 refugees.