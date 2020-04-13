UrduPoint.com
US Defense Department Reports 4,528 Cases Of COVID-19, 15 Fatalities - Statement

Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:00 PM

US Defense Department Reports 4,528 Cases of COVID-19, 15 Fatalities - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians has exceeded 4,500 with 15 people killed by the disease, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a fact sheet on Monday.

"Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 4,528," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 2,567 US military personnel have been infected with COVID-19, 76 of whom are hospitalized and 372 have recovered.

The rest of the cases concern civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

Three people have died in the past 24 hours due to health complications stemming from the COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of fatalities to 15. One previously reported case was excluded from the tally due to the revised diagnosis of the deceased.

The United States has 560,891 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

