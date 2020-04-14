US Defense Department Reports 4,769 Cases of COVID-19, 16 Deaths - Statement

The number of confirmed novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases among US service members and related civilians rose to 4,769 with 16 fatalities due to the disease, the Department of Defense (DoD) said in a fact sheet on Tuesday

"Total DoD Cases (current, recovered and deaths) is 4,769," the fact sheet said.

According to the latest update, 2,618 US military personnel have been infected with COVID-19, 80 of whom are hospitalized while 402 others have recovered. The rest of the cases are civilian personnel, dependents and contractors.

One person died in the past 24 hours due to health complications from the COVID-19 infection, bringing the total number of fatalities to 16.

The United States has 584,073 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.