US Defense Department Supports Continuing Military Aid to Ukraine - Pentagon

The US Defense Department supports continuing military assistance to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) The US Defense Department supports continuing military assistance to Ukraine , a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that US President Donald Trump is considering blocking $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.

"The [Defense] Department has reviewed the foreign assistance package and supports it," the official told US media outlet Politico.