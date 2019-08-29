US Defense Department Supports Continuing Military Aid To Ukraine - Pentagon
Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 11:37 PM
The US Defense Department supports continuing military assistance to Ukraine, a senior Pentagon official said on Thursday
Earlier in the day, media reported that US President Donald Trump is considering blocking $250 million in military assistance to Ukraine.
"The [Defense] Department has reviewed the foreign assistance package and supports it," the official told US media outlet Politico.