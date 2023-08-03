US Defense Giant Opens New Plant to Produce 'Beyond Mach 5' Hypersonic Weapons - Statement

Open Menu

Faizan Hashmi Published August 03, 2023 | 10:38 PM

Northrop Grumman has opened a new facility to develop advanced propulsion solutions to power hypersonic glide weapons faster than Mach 5, the company announced in a press release on Thursday

"Northrop Grumman has opened a Hypersonics Capability Center (HCC) in Elkton, Maryland to produce advanced propulsion solutions that can power hypersonic missiles beyond Mach 5," the release said.

The HCC will set up the infrastructure and capacity necessary to cost-effectively produce hypersonic propulsion on a scale that can support the Department of Defense's growing demands for long range, rapid response weapons, Northrop Grumman said.

"The HCC is the first US facility designed specifically for large-scale manufacturing of air-breathing propulsion which includes ramjet and scramjet propulsion," the release added.

The facility will support the US Air Force's Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile development and production and will use digital engineering while consolidating engine manufacturing processes to reduce costs and increase production, the company said.

