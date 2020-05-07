US Defense Giants Finish 1st Production Run of New Javelin Anti-Tank Missile - Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin in a statement announced that a joint venture team completed the first production run of a new Javelin anti-tank missile.

"The Javelin Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin completed the first production Javelin F-Model (FGM-148F) missile," the release said on Wednesday.

The F-Model, the statement added, has an advanced, multipurpose warhead that can defeat current and future armor, and adds a fragmenting steel case to take out soft targets and light armored vehicles.

The production of the F-Model represents the latest in a series of upgrades to the weapon since it was first deployed in 1996, the release said.

Javelin has been used extensively in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. and coalition forces have used the Javelin in more than 5,000 engagements since its deployment in 1996, the release said.