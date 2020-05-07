UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Defense Giants Finish 1st Production Run Of New Javelin Anti-Tank Missile - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 02:20 AM

US Defense Giants Finish 1st Production Run of New Javelin Anti-Tank Missile - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) US defense contractor Lockheed Martin in a statement announced that a joint venture team completed the first production run of a new Javelin anti-tank missile.

"The Javelin Joint Venture team, a partnership of Raytheon Missiles & Defense, a business of Raytheon Technologies, and Lockheed Martin completed the first production Javelin F-Model (FGM-148F) missile," the release said on Wednesday.

The F-Model, the statement added, has an advanced, multipurpose warhead that can defeat current and future armor, and adds a fragmenting steel case to take out soft targets and light armored vehicles.

The production of the F-Model represents the latest in a series of upgrades to the weapon since it was first deployed in 1996, the release said.

Javelin has been used extensively in combat operations in Afghanistan and Iraq. U.S. and coalition forces have used the Javelin in more than 5,000 engagements since its deployment in 1996, the release said.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Business Iraq Vehicles Weapon

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

38 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

53 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

1 hour ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.