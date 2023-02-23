US Defense Industry Relies On Microchips Produced Abroad, Tested In China - Raimondo
Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 11:25 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) The US defense industry relies on receiving its advanced microchips supply from abroad and a vast majority of them are tested in China, US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on Thursday.
"Those weapons used by the United States military depend on a supply of chips that are currently not produced in America and the vast majority are tested in China," Raimondo said during a speech at Georgetown University.
All of the United States' sophisticated defense capabilities - satellites, drones, hypersonic weapons, etc.
- depend on advanced microchips, Raimondo said.
The United States currently manufactures no advanced microchips and 92% of its supply comes from one firm in Taiwan.
In August 2022, President Joe Biden signed an executive order to implement the $280 billion CHIPS and Science Act of 2022, which includes more than $52 billion in subsidies for US semiconductor manufacturers in an effort to counter China's growing technological clout.