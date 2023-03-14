The US Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) China Mission Group Chief Doug Wade said Tuesday that the Pentagon agency was encountering difficulties getting security clearance for people with ties to China, despite its interest in hiring employees with Chinese linguistic and cultural competencies

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US Defense Intelligence Agency's (DIA) China Mission Group Chief Doug Wade said Tuesday that the Pentagon agency was encountering difficulties getting security clearance for people with ties to China, despite its interest in hiring employees with Chinese linguistic and cultural competencies.

"There's a robust clearance process and making sure that the folks we bring on board aren't a counterintelligence risk. And folks who have traveled to China, folks who have deep ties to China, probably are going to have a little bit of a harder time getting through our systems," Wade said at a talk hosted by the Intelligence and National Security Alliance.

He added that he was unsure there was "a way forward to balance those two requirements."

Wade had said that the DIA struggled to recruit highly qualified China experts, defined as "people who understand China's global and historical and cultural outlook, and the people who are deep experts in the PLA, people who speak Mandarin at a sufficiently fluent level."