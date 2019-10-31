(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2019) The US Defense Intelligence Agency confirmed the identity of Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi by comparing his remains to an old file sample taken from the time he spent in Camp Bucca in Iraq in 2004, Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Gen.

Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing.

"The Defense Intelligence Agency conducted the analysis and compared DNA from the remains taken from the compound with an own file sample taken when Baghdadi was at Camp Bucca prison in Iraq in 2004," McKenzie said on Wednesday. "The analysis showed a direct match between the samples."