(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A US defense official confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson has resigned from his post

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) A US defense official confirmed to Sputnik on Tuesday that Acting Undersecretary of Defense for Policy James Anderson has resigned from his post.

"I can confirm... that Mr. Anderson has resigned," the official said.

Earlier on Tuesday, US media reported that Anderson decided to step down because of disagreements with the White House.

Anderson's resignation comes a day after US President Donald Trump fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

While Anderson did not explain the reasons for his decision, the report said the White House was expected to ask him to step down.

Anderson's resignation potentially paves the way for Anthony Tata, Trump's nominee for the position who was pulled from consideration because of controversial messages he posted on Twitter.

US Senate confirmed Anderson as a Deputy Undersecretary of Defense for Policy in June.